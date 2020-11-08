Texas Historical Records Advisory Board offers free online training



Austin, TX – The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) is pleased to offer an educational opportunity free of charge to individuals working with historical collections and who lack a background or formal training in archives. THRAB has partnered with the American Association of State and Local History (AASLH) to reserve a select number of spots in their upcoming beginner’s course, Basics of Archives. Designed for those with little to no archival experience, the AASLH instructor presents modules online over five weeks, with lessons covering the essential components of archives work from acquisition to outreach.



AASLH offers a suite of online courses related to cultural heritage professions; Basics of Archives is presented in a regular rotation at member and non-member rates. THRAB seeks to provide training and essential knowledge of archives to those contributing to the preservation of the historical record in Texas. Librarians, curators, archivists, and other staff and volunteers with responsibility to care for archival materials in a Texas institution or organization are welcome to apply for free registration. Priority will be given to those affiliated with smaller institutions and may be limited to one individual per repository. Funding for registrations provided by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC).



The deadline for applications is August 31. For more information and to apply for free registration to the Basics of Archives online course, please visit: https://www.tsl.texas.gov/workshops

