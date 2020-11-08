Trustees to consider bond refunding

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the board room at 404 E. Williams.
The board will discuss a possible tax refund bond series 2020 with U.S. Capital advisors and officials with Hunton, Andres and Kurth LLP. Through this process, the district could save more than $180,000 in interest costs.
A budget workshop will follow that discussion, along with any possible action on the bond refund.
