February 20, 1970 – July 31, 2020

DALLAS – Vincent E. Lamb, 50, Dallas, TX died on July 31, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Lamb was born in Mt. Clemens, MI on Feb. 20, 1970 to Roger A. Lamb Sr. and Cynthia Stewart (Lamb). He graduated from Joe G. Davis School of Nursing and an LVN He earned his pharmacy technician license from the State of Texas. Lamb was a nurse in various hospitals in the Houston area. He was currently working for Taylor Farms in Dallas.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth S. Lamb.

Lamb is survived by his parents, Roger A. Lamb Sr. and Cynthia Stewart; sister, Angelina Lamb-McLeskey; brothers, Roger A. Lamb II and Eric B. Lamb.