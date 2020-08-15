Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started their season Tuesday with a dual at Iowa Park that also featured Windthorst.

It was up and down as the Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Trojans and lost in four sets against the Lady Hawks.

The first match against the host was competitive the first two sets. Iowa Park won by the slimmest of margins 25-23 while Nocona won the second set in extra points 27-25 to tie the match up.

From there, it was all Lady Hawks as they easily took the third set 25-11 and won the fourth set 25-19 to win the match.

The Lady Indians did not have long to dwell on the loss as they played Windthorst shortly after. The first set was back and forth competitive affair. Fortunately, Nocona was able to pull away by the slimmest of margins to win 26-24.

Nocona plays at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Ponder.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers started their season playing Bluff Dale on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers picked up an easy win in straight sets. None were competitive as Saint Jo won 25-8, 25-10, 25-9.

It was not a match where Coach Charlie Hamilton got to see much of her team sadly. Once the ball crossed the net in any sort of fashion, it usually did not come back over. Evaluating how the team played was tough from that standpoint.

Saint Jo next travels to Gold-Burg to play at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Savoy on Tuesday to start their season.

The Lady Bears won decisively in straight sets based on the strength of their serving and constant attacks. Each set was won by double-digits 25-9, 25-14, 25-10.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh loved what she saw as the team played to its strengths and won big because of it.

The team will have a tougher challenge when Gold-Burg hosts Saint Jo at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.