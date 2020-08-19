Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

Saint Jo volleyball got some challenge on Friday playing the junior varsity teams from Nocona.

The Lady Panthers won both matchups against the younger squads from the 3A county team, winning all sets they played.

First Saint Jo played the Lady Indians JV two team. The Lady Panthers took care of business, winning both matches by double-digits 25-14 and 25-15.

Hannah Reyling led the team with five kills and three aces. Kassidy Pitman had a team high five assists.

The match against Nocona’s JV one team was competitive for Saint Jo. The Lady Panthers still won in straight sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22.

Reyling led the team with six kills while Kayden Skidmore was right behind her with five kills. Kaitline Harris led with five assists and Pitman had four digs. Reyling, Harris and Jackie Hannah each had three aces to lead the team.

Saint Jo next plays at Petrolia at 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Forestburg

Forestburg hosted Archer City on Friday, a usually tough 2A team that beat even 3A Bowie earlier in the week.

The Lady Horns did not far much better, losing in straight sets though they played better as the match wore on. The scores show this: 25-7, 25-9, 25-14.

Keeleigh Burnam, Katie Willett, Kendal Cross and Athena Britain each had one kill to lead the team. Burnam and Willett each had two aces. Faith Moore had a team high two assists while Burnam led the team with six digs.

Despite the outcome, Coach Cori Hayes still saw improvements from earlier in the week, especially against such a strong team.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears traveled to 2A Alvord on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs.

The big team from the bigger school won that night in straight sets, with scores 16-25, 19-25 and 11-25.

The Lady Bears did not serve as well as they are capable which is key for them to win games. Coach Cheryl Cromleigh still thought her girls hustled around and showed heart.

She also was happy she got Ashlyn Brown, the team’s most experienced middle blocker back after not starting the season on the team.

Gold-Burg next plays Quanah at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at home.

