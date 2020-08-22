Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Ponder on Tuesday to take on the Lady Lions.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets all being won by a comfortable margin that did not leave any fans sweating.

Nocona won the sets with scores 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19. Averee Kleinhans led the team with 17 kills. Taylor Newman joined her in double figures with 11 kills.

On defense, Karlee Brown had three blocks while libero Laramie Hayes had a team high 22 digs.

Coach Tanya Samples thought the team played as well as she could hope and had little to complain about.

The team still has work to do with mental errors, but with it being so early in the season that is to be expected.

Nocana next hosts Windthorst at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

Gold-Burg hosted Graford and Saint Jo on a Tuesday night dual.

The Lady Bears were able to beat the Lady Rabbits in four sets, but lost to the Lady Panthers not long after.

Gold-Burg won the first two sets against Graford 25-17 and 25-19. The Lady Rabbits came back to win the third set 25-17, but the Lady Bears made sure to put them away in the fourth, winning a one-sided set 25-13.

Saint Jo had a challenge trying to get things going after sitting for so long, but once the match started the Lady Panthers took control.

The team won the first two sets by the comfortable scores of 25-16 and 25-13. Gold-Burg made them earn it in the third set. It was competitive, but Saint Jo would win 25-22 to win the match.

Coach Charlie Hamilton liked what she saw from her team.

Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her girls played well against Graford and held up better against the Lady Panthers despite the score not reflecting it.

Saint Jo next hosts Vernon Northside at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. The Lady Bears next host Forestburg at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs stay undefeated with a win against Chillocothe on Tuesday at home.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Eagles, winning with the competitive scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 26-24.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 12 kills while Brianna Harris was second with seven. Veronica Gutierrez led the attack with 17 assists and libero Hailey Winkler dove around to get 13 digs on defense.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked what she saw from her team despite facing off with a team that was physically intimidating.

The Lady Bulldogs next play Vernon Northside at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at home.

