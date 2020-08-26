Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians traveled to Sanger on Friday night.

It was a slow start, but Nocona beat Sanger in four sets.

The Lady Indians lost the first set 25-20, but would come back to win the next three sets with close scores of 30-28, 25-23 and 25-20.

Coach Tanya Samples was glad her team got the win, but laments that a lot of the damage was the frustrating self inflicted type.

Nocona next plays a tough dual at home on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. against Glen Rose and Brock.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played in their first five set match on Friday against Quanah at home.

The Lady Bears came out on the wrong side, losing a game that got away from them.

Gold-Burg won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-23. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians picked up some momentum.

After winning the third set 25-20, Quanah was just able to edge out the Lady Bears in the fourth set with extra points 31-29. After that, the Lady Indians grabbed control in the fifth set, winning the 15-8.

There is a lot for Gold-Burg to learn from a tough loss like this. The Lady Bears next play at Perrin-Whitt at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.