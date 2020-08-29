Volleyball Roundup

Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Forestburg Lady Horns held a dual at their gym on Tuesday night against Bryson and Gold-Burg.

The Lady Horns lost 3-1 against the Lady Cowgirls, but earned their first win of the season against the Lady Bears in a five set thriller 3-2.

Forestburg lost the first two sets against Bryson 25-21 and 25-16, but would win the third set 25-21 to force a fourth set. The Lady Cowgirls were able to close the match, but the Lady Horns made them earn it with the score 25-20.

Against Gold-Burg, Forestburg came out hot, winning the first set 25-14. The Lady Bears came back to win a closer contested second set 25-20 to tie the match up.

The Lady Horns would win the third set by a big margin 25-11, but Gold-Burg would not go down silently, winning the fourth set 25-17 to force a fifth and final set.

Forestburg regrouped, winning several points in a row to win the fifth set 15-5 to win the match.

Forestburg next plays at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Quanah. Gold-Burg next plays at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Olney.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough five-set match to Vernon Northside at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs lost the match 3-2 after winning the first two sets of the match.

Prairie Valley came ready to play while Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought the Lady Indians might have come in with a bit too much confidence.

Mistakes from Vernon Northside were feasted on by the Lady Bulldogs at the net as they won the first two sets with scores of 25-16 and 25-22.

The Lady Indians woke up and started using their athleticism to their advantage winning the next two sets in one-sided fashion 25-13 and 25-14 to force a fifth set. By that point, Prairie Valley could not summon the energy to turn the momentum, losing the fifth set 15-8 and the match.

Emily Carpenter led the team with nine kills and two blocks. Veronica Gutierrez had 11 assists, Hailey Winkler had 36 digs and Molly Gilleland had two aces.

The Lady Bulldogs next play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Alvord.

