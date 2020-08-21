June 9, 1935 – August 19, 2020

BOWIE – Wanda Jean Nored Pipkin, 85, Bowie, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 19, 2020.

A funeral services took place at 10 a.m. on Aug.21, in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Chaplain Phillip Weitner officiating.

Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Family will received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Wanda was born June 9, 1935 in Vernon to John and Edith (Bibb) Maxwell. On Aug. 20, 1949, she married Andy Nored, and together they raised five children. After Andy’s passing in 1999, Wanda married Weldon Pipkin on Dec. 16, 2000. Wanda always enjoyed singing, she was a homemaker and loved her family dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband Andy Nored, her parents, and sister Glenda Johnson.

Wanda is survived by her husband Weldon Pipkin, Bowie; daughters, Marilyn McWilliams and husband Greg of Mead, OK, Billie Jean Johnson and husband Gary of Vashti, Rhonda Stephens and husband Richard of Highland Village, and Laverne Richardson and husband Jerry of Stroud, OK; son, Dewayne Nored of Bowie; grandchildren, William T. “Bill” McWilliams III and wife Alessandra, Angie Harris and husband Rich, Cary Johnson and wife Stacey, Sonja Vines and husband Jason, Leslie Goodrich and husband Stephen, Justin Richardson, BJ Nored and wife Meghan, Kellee Russell and Andee Nored; great-grandchildren, Ty McWilliams, Greg McWilliams, Destin Harris, Jacob Johnson, Cody Johnson, Alyson Johnson, Hunter Vines, Will Goodrich, Carsyn Goodrich, Wake Richardson, Colby Bentley and Cooper Nored; sisters Nelda Riddle and Vanita Thomas; brother Stan Maxwell; sisters-in-law, Martha Smith and Edith Johnson; brother-in-law, Dee Pipkin and wife Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews.

