Webinar focuses on Texas in World War II

What: Texas in World War II: Leadership, a digital history webinar featuring experts from state historic sites highlighting four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history.

Who: General public

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Where: On Zoom with free registration or live on the Texas Historical Commission Facebook page.

Contact: Chris Florance, Texas Historical Commission; chris.florance@thc.texas.gov; 512-784-1245

On the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, the Texas Historical Commission will present a free online event, “Texas in World War II: Leadership.”

This presentation will highlight four leaders connected to Texas and their contributions to the largest mobilization of American military and economic resources in the nation’s history.

Experts from THC sites join staff from the Military Sites Program to look at the contributions of Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Colonel Oveta Cult Hobby, and Speaker Sam Rayburn.

Learn how destinations like the National Museum of the Pacific War, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site, and the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site can add to your understanding of this important time on our state and nation’s history.

Our expert speakers are:

• General Michael W. Hagee, President and CEO, National Museum of the Pacific War

• John Akers, Site Manager, Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site

• Stacie Flood, Assistant Site Manager, Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site

• Stephen Cure, Military/Oral History Programs Coordinator, Texas Historical Commission

Register online to attend the free webinar. It will also be streamed live on the Texas Historical Commission’s Facebook Page. For more information and all sign-up options visit THC.Texas.gov.