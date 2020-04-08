“Will Bill” Brezina

September 19, 1948 – August 1, 2020

SUNSET – “Wild Bill” Brezina, 71, Sunset, TX died Aug. 1, 2020. He rededicated his life and was recently baptized.

The graveside service was at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Bellevue United Methodist Church in Bellevue, with Greg Parr officiating. The burial followed at Sunset Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Brezina was born Sept. 19, 1948 in Waco to Stanley and Bessie Brezina. He had a business hanging iron for many years for buildings and later had a business installing septic systems. He married Candyse Pressley Brezina on Oct. 26, 1973.

They had three children, Stanley Brezina, Billy Brezina, Christi; and six grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.