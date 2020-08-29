Yard of the Month contest ends 2020 season

Julie Watson shows off the August Yard of the Month Sign.

The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie Yard of the Month contest season comes to an end with Julie Watson the winner of the August judging.

Julie and her husband Forrest Watson reside at 380 Theater Road. The family has been making improvements on the home they purchased a few years ago including the yard in front and back.

Julie has used many perennials, grasses and succulents to provide color and texture to the lawn. In the back she also has utilized smaller flower beds, pots and stone to create the landscape since grass does not cooperate with the clay soil. She also has called upon her grandmother’s expertise with older plants to create the colorful beds.

Other homes nominated this month were: 305 Gallia, 1607 North Jefferson and 709 Meadow Lane.

Thank you to everyone for taking part in this year’s contest and submitting nominees. The Bowie News also extends its appreciation to our panel of experienced gardeners who served as judges.