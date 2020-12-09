By BARBARA GREEN

Home is where your story begins. You may travel far and wide, but there is always a tether to the place you were born and raised, especially if it is a place you love.

William “Billy” Nabours was 21 when he left his family farm in Montague to serve in the Air Force during World War II, and while he never really came back home to make his life he always anchored himself here with family and his love of the small hamlet.

Billy was 17 years old before his youngest brother, Jack was born, but through the years they became and remain close. In more recent times brother Jack has been able to learn more about his family thanks to the tales Billy has shared through his letters. Jack took some of that information, along with other family stories and wrote a book in 2016, “The Way it Was,” about growing up in rural Texas.

On Sept. 18 Billy celebrates his 100th birthday and while he lives in Dallas with his daughter, the link to his only remaining sibling has been reinforced by those hand-written messages. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will only be a small family party.

You all remember letters? Words put to paper to share a story or ask a question. In today’s digital era, the written word has been somewhat lost. Billy has kept it alive scratching a few lines on a note pad or filling sheets of legal paper with his memories and his reflections.

