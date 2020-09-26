‘American Pickers’ plan visit to Texas this fall

The popular History Channel show, “American Pickers,” is making a return to Texas this fall and invites interesting characters with interesting stuff to contact them for a possible visit.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to the Lone Star state where they will film episodes of the hit series throughout the area in November.

In a press release the team stated they understand with the proliferation of COVID-19, everyone is facing very uncertain times.

“We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and Center for Disease Control. DC. While we plan to be in Texas in November, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking,” states the release.

Read the full story about their visit to Texas this fall in the weekend Bowie News.