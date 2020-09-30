Bears ready homecoming

Gold-Burg High School celebrates homecoming with activities starting at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 2 as the Bears take on Woodson. (Below) The homecoming court includes the following students: (Top row) Seniors Luke Skinner and Matthew Fatheree; (second row) seniors Ashlynn Smith and Taylor Lyons; (third row) sophomore Sierra Weaver and junior Kirsten Fatheree; (standing) junior Kolton Whitaker, freshman McKenzie Mercer and sophomore Jack Henry and (kneeling) freshman Jayon Grace. (Courtesy photo)