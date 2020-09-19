Big Ten backtracks, plans to play in October

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.

The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process.

Read the full story in the weekend News.