Bowie beats City View 3-0

The Bowie Lady Rabbits rode that positive feeling from their first district win into Tuesday’s win against City View at home.

The Lady Rabbits did not have to work quite as hard as they did in the previous match at Jacksboro, winning in straight sets as they outplayed the Lady Mustangs. Bowie won with scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-14.

After starting out district with two losses, the Lady Rabbits have picked up good momentum with two straight wins and are sitting fourth place in the standings before its match at rival Nocona on Friday.

Bowie next hosts winless in district Breckenridge at 6 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Junior high

The Bowie Junior High teams played at Nocona on Monday night and had to battle their county rivals.

The eighth grade A team lost 20-25, 7-25 while the eighth grade B team lost 9-25 and 19-25. The seventh grade A team won a tough match that went three sets with scores of 20-25, 25-7 and 15-8. The seventh grade B team was not as lucky as it lost with scores 20-25 and 12-25.

The Lady Cottontails are next scheduled to host Paradise at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.