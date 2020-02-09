Bowie clears the shelter with activities on Saturday

Saturday’s Clear the Shelters Day was a big success for the Bowie Animal Shelters as every animal was adopted including this last dog going to a new family on Saturday. For the first time in 20 years, the shelter was emptied.

Coordinated by the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter and ShelterHearts, the event also welcomed volunteers and adoptable pets from Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo. Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital conducted a low-cost shot clinic for the animals. Through food, prize drawings, silent auction and donations some $2,100 was raised to assist in caring for the animals with things like medical needs.

While the shelter has some space, Animal Control Officer Willie Conway said they want to make some repairs, do some clean-up and hopefully see the roof repair from the tornado completed.

Conway said in his 20 years this was the first time for the shelter to be empty, and despite expectations, it would see animals soon it was exciting as more people visited the shelter and learned about its activities.

A family cat gets a shot from a Texas A&M veterinary students working at Cross Timbers Veterinary Hospital, which conducted the shot clinic for pets Saturday during Clear the Shelters Day. (Photo by Barbara Green)