Bowie Council faces brief agenda on Monday

The Bowie City Council will meet for a brief agenda of business at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

In new business, the final Bowie BMX Bike Park lease will be presented for council action. The city is leasing land beside the baseball complex with plans to create a race track.

An ordinance amending the 2019-2020 city budget will be presented.

In old business, the second reading of the ordinance levying the 2020 tax rate will be considered. The proposed tax rate is .5447 cents per $100 in property value, which is up only slightly from the present rate of .5445 cents.

Based on the tax for an average homestead the annual tax bill will see a four percent increase going from $562 in 2019 to $582 in 2020.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his monthly report updating the council on the city office renovation at the former community room and a gas line being abandoned at Lake Amon G. Carter.