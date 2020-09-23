Bowie cross country teams run at Lipan and Ponder

The Bowie cross country teams competed last week with high school in its third meet and junior high in their second meet.

The Bowie High School girl’s team ran at Lipan on Sept. 16 and finished fourth overall. The boy’s team and the junior high teams ran Friday and Saturday at Ponder.

The high school girl’s team saw Samantha Clarke take a big leap as she finished fifth overall with a time of 14:34.

Her teammates Jojo Villarreal and Sheyenne Long finished 20 and 21 while Hannah Craddock and Desarai Reyes finished 26 and 41.

Coach Joe Crabb says he keeps seeing improvement the more times his team runs and is pleased with the team’s progression.

The high school boy’s team finished seventh overall as a team. Ignacio Saucedo finished first for the Jackrabbits in 25th place with a time of 18:58.

Sid Mayfield was right behind him in 26 while other scoring runners included Nathan Rogers finishing 31, Andrew Sandoff in 32 and Alex Castro in 42.

Coach Any Atkins said the team did not run its best meet which has the boy’s motivated to run better this week.

Both teams are scheduled to run at Slidell at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Junior High

The Junior High teams had enough runners to compete as a full team this time around.

The boy’s team finished third overall and the girl’s team finished fourth overall.

Top runners included Sebastian Martinez finished third overall with a time of 13:26 for the boy’s team.

Lanie Moore finished eighth overall with a time of 15:20 for the girl’s team.

To see results from all the Bowie runners, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.