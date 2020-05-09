Bowie High readies homecoming for Sept. 11

: Undefined index: file inon line

While Bowie High School postponed its every five-year homecoming celebration until 2021, there will still be festivities next week.

The theme will be “Stand Together,” honoring law enforcement, first responders and veterans. The parade will be at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 in downtown Bowie organized by the booster club. Line up at Pecan and Lindsey starting at 4 p.m. Entry forms on Facebook.

That evening from 7 to 10 p.m. the bonfire will take place at Selma Park. All ages are welcome. Admission is $1 with funds going to 2021 Project Graduation. There will be barbecue meals served for $6 and drinks for $1.

At 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, everyone is invited to attend the community-wide pep rally at Jackrabbit Stadium. That night the Jackrabbits will take on the Henrietta Bearcats at 7:30 p.m. in Jackrabbit Stadium. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime.