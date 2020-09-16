Ad

Bowie homecoming royals crowned

09/16/2020

Bowie High School seniors Brae Ogle and Season Eudey were crowned the 2020 homecoming king and queen during last Friday night’s game. The Jackrabbits defeated Henrietta, see full coverage on page 1B of the mid-week Bowie News.

