Bowie ISD adopts budget, 2020 tax rate

By BARBARA GREEN

The 2020-21 budget and 2020 tax rate for Bowie Independent School were adopted by the board of trustees in a 7 a.m. Monday meeting.

Board members also approved amendments for the 2019-2020 budget and committed fund balance.

Expenditures total $18,746,234 which is broken out into general operations at $16,257,916, food service at $690,777 and debt service at $1,797,541. Revenues are projected at the same level creating a balanced budget. Last year’s budget was adopted at $15,741,878.

