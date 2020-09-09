Bowie, Nocona run first meet of year

In the first cross country meet of the season for Nocona and Bowie teams, the Indians hosted the meet Thursday morning at Indian Oaks Golf Course.

The Lady Indians finished first out of eight teams while the Lady Rabbits would finish fifth. The Indians finished one spot better than the Jackrabbits, finishing second out of five teams competing.

The Nocona girl’s team was led by Kylie Rose, who finished first overall with a time of 13:16.

Allie Brow finished right behind her in second while Madilyn Ferguson and Jayce Rose finished seventh and eighth. Raylee Sparkman rounded out the top five scoring runners finishing 13th.

For the Bowie girl’s team Jojo Villarreal led the team finishing 19th with a time of 15:30.

The top five scoring runners for the Lady Rabbits included Kaydee Jones in 23rd, Samantha Clarke in 25th, Hannah Craddock in 26th and Shyenne Long in 30th.

The Nocona boy’s team saw Arturo Garcia finish first for the team in seventh place with a time of 19:42.

Landry McCasland was right behind him in eighth place while Hank Ulbig finished 16th, Ivan Hernandez 17th and Frank Espinoza in 21st place.

The Bowie boy’s team had Sid Mayfield finish first in sixth place with a time of 19:25.

The Jackrabbits scoring runners included Andrew Sandoff in ninth place, Nathan Rodgers in 18th place, Alex Castro in 20th place and Ignacio Saucedo in 26th place.

With meets being smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, each place counts that much more due to fewer runners.

The Nocona teams next run at Holliday at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11. The Bowie teams also will run at the same meet.

To see full results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.