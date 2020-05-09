Bowie Police arrest 13; drugs dominate warrant charges

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A “baker’s dozen” of suspects were arrested this week in a Bowie Police Department warrant roundup for various drug complaints.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said a pair were arrested late last week when the known suspects were seen by police, but the remainder were arrested Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Two of the suspects remain at large being sought on outstanding warrants.

The officer called it “operation opening day,” aluding to the start of dove season on Sept. 1. Bowie Police were assisted by Sgt. Ethan Romine and the Montague County Sheriff’s office.

Blackburn explained most of these arrests relate to either previous incidents with the suspects or an ongoing investigation of drug-related activities. Warrants range from first degree felonies to Class A misdemeanors.

