Bowie volleyball hosts final dual match

The Bowie Lady Rabbits got their final tune up games in before district play on Saturday as they hosted Ponder and Poolville.

The Lady Rabbits fell to the Lady Lions in three while the Lady Monarchs took them to the brink in a five-set match Bowie came out on top.

The match against Ponder did not start well. The Lady Rabbits did not bring much energy to start off and the Lady Lions pounced early and built a big lead. Bowie never got anything going in set one, losing 25-12.

The next two sets were much more competitive as the Lady Rabbits better matched Ponder’s energy.

Unfortunately, the Lady Lions were able to close well to win both sets by close scores 25-22 and 25-23.

Jayci Logan led the team with nine kills, Neely Price had 21 assists, Taygon Jones had 26 digs and Lexi Kirkham had two blocks to lead the team.

Bowie knew it could not have a bad start in the match against Poolville. The first set was a competitive back-and-forth affair. The Lady Monarchs got the advantage late in the set and closed well to win the first set 25-22.

The Lady Rabbits came back to win the second set as they controlled it for it most of the set. Bowie won by a comfortable margin 25-18 to tie the match up.

Poolville brushed off the second set and completely controlled set three as the Lady Rabbits were playing catch up. The Lady Monarchs won by a big margin 25-16 to take the lead 2-1.

The Lady Rabbits would need to win the next two sets in a row to win the match at this point and they were on a mission to succeed.

The fourth set was competitive with neither team getting much of a lead. Bowie took control late and was able to hold on to win the set 25-22 to force a fifth and final set.

The Lady Rabbits took advantage early getting a nice advantage, winning the set 15-10 and the match 3-2.

Jones had a monster game as she led the team with 17 kills and 39 digs. Price led the team with 34 assists and two blocks. BJ Mills had a team high five aces to go along with 11 kills.

This young Bowie team has gone through some battles in the first month of the season.

The Lady Rabbits will have to put all of that to the test now games will start to count towards a playoff seeding and a possible district title.

Bowie’s first home district game will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 against Henrietta.

To see individual statistics, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.