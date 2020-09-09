CASA planning training classes

Childhood experiences, both positive and negative have a tremendous impact on a child’s future. Montague County continues to suffer from a high rate of child abuse and neglect, but its citizens are fighting back by serving as CASA volunteers.

Resilience refers to bouncing back from difficult experiences in life. In childhood, resiliency can come from having one consistent, caring adult in a child’s life.

By becoming a Court-Appointed Special Advocate volunteer, you can become that caring adult. CASA of Red River in Wichita Falls covers CASA in Montague County.

Lorra Lierly, outreach coordinator for Montague County CASA explains volunteers get to know their child and speak up for them in court. CASAs look out for the child’s best interest and can relay the child’s wishes to all the adults who are deciding their future.

By talking to their teacher, attorney, caseworker, parent and judge a CASA can help them navigate this very complicated system they have been thrown into.

“Being “in the system” is very confusing and frightening for children. By having a CASA volunteer whom they can always count on to be with them through it all can be a tremendous comfort,” said Lierly

This is one cause where the actions of a single person can mean the world to another. By just giving approximately one hour each week, you will have the opportunity to make a difference that will last a lifetime.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class size will be limited to allow for social distancing and the usual informational meetings will not take place.

If you want more information or want to sign up for the training, call Lorra Lierly 940-867-4483. The training will be take place at the Montague County Child Welfare Board House, 506 Hulme Street, Bowie.