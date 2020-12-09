City of Nocona finalizes budget, tax rate

Members of the Nocona City Council finalized their budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year during a pair of meetings this week.

At the Tuesday meeting, a public hearing on the budget was conducted with no comments. The ordinance for budget adoption was unanimously approved with the following allocations: General fund, $2,402,832; golf fund, $180,125; utility fund, $1,290,061 and Nocona Economic Development Corporations (Type A and B) budgets of $275,000.

In an early Wednesday morning meeting, the tax rate also received full approval. The 2020 tax rate is .4892 cents per $100 in property value. The operating rate is .4359 with debt service of .0533 cents, to create the .4892 cents rate. The 2019 tax rate is .5058 cents.

