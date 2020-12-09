County commissioners to consider road issues

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 with a lengthy agenda.

There will be a pair of road hearings just prior to the meeting starting at 8:45 a.m. They will hear comments on naming a private road in precinct four off Starkey Road and vacate portions of a road in unit II, Hillcrest Lake Subdivision and vacate portions of a county road in Buck Keck Lakeview addition behind lots five and six.

A proclamation naming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be presented. The court also will name three new members to the Montague County Child Welfare Board.

