County COVID-19 fatalities moves to 4

Another fatality related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Montague County bringing the total number of deaths to four since the pandemic began.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health authority, said Friday’s report from the Department of Health and Human Service showed four fatalities with a 91-year-old man the fourth fatality confirmed in the daily report.

County deaths have included: A 68-year-old male from Bowie; 76-year-old male from Bowie; 72-year-old male from Sunset, plus the a 91-year-old male from Nocona.

McCaig said the number of positive cases continues to fluctuate each day and as of Friday there were a total of 144 confirmed cases, eight probable for 152 total. On Sept. 3 cases still in isolation were 22 confirmed and one probable.

Citizens are encouraged to continue their routines of wearing a mask in public places, social distancing and washing your hands thoroughly and regularly.

With the holiday weekend there are predictions more cases will arise during the next few weeks following holiday activities. McCaig encourages everyone to maintain their safety activities whether it be a small family barbecue or an outing at the lake.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci urges Americans to be extra vigilant over the holiday weekend amid concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases.He warned carelessness about the virus could trigger a surge, similar to what happened after the Memorial Day holiday and the Fourth of July.

That means staying away from crowded picnics, backyards and beaches, which have become a primary virus spreader. The fear is Americans are tired of COVID-19 precautions and may risk an end-of-summer blowout. “You don’t want to be someone who’s propagating the outbreak,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a TV interview this week. “You want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.