COVID-19 case report for Montague County

The Sept. 11 daily Department of Health Coronavirus case count report for Montague County shows 157 confirmed cases in Montague County with eight probable for a total of 165. Of that figure there have been four fatalities with 22 confirmed cases still in isolation as of Sept. 10.

Health safety tips – Monitor your health regularly

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

• This is especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of six- feet.

•Be sure to take your temperature if symptoms develop.

• Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.