Ad

COVID-19 case report for Montague County

09/11/2020 NEWS 0

The Sept. 11 daily Department of Health Coronavirus case count report for Montague County shows 157 confirmed cases in Montague County with eight probable for a total of 165. Of that figure there have been four fatalities with 22 confirmed cases still in isolation as of Sept. 10.

Health safety tips – Monitor your health regularly

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
• This is especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of six- feet.
•Be sure to take your temperature if symptoms develop.
• Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes