Create a unique scarecrow for your business, office

Help decorate the Bowie area for Chicken and Bread Days by creating a unique scarecrow for your business or office.

The contest is part of the Scarecrow Stroll Sip & Stroll on Oct. 2 starting at 5 p.m. The day before Chicken and Bread. This contest is open to all interested groups, not just to those in Sip & Stroll.

For more information, call the BCDB office at 872-6246 or on Facebook.

The Bowie News is extending the Yard of the Month for an October outing. The fall award will go to a residence with a fall theme. This can be anything from scarecrows to colorful flower beds.

Email your yard nominations to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. Deadline to submit a name is Oct. 23 with the winner announced Oct. 28.