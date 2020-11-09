January 2, 1951 – September 8, 2020

BOWIE – Dale Edward Barnes, 69, Bowie, TX, died Sept. 8, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A memorial service took place at 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Victory Church in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

Barnes was born Jan. 2, 1951 in Walters, OK to Ancel and Mamie (Brantley) Barnes. He lived and grew up in Temple, OK and graduated from Temple High School and later attended Cooke County College. He later moved to Bowie. Barnes hauled many different loads all across the country as a truck driver for about 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Norrella Sue Cooper.

Barnes is survived by his sons, Edward Barnes, Bowie and Jeffrey Barnes; daughters, Sarah Barnes, Bowie and Crystal Barnes, Florida; sisters, Billie Holdbrook, Kaye Anderson and Melodee Civiletto; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.