Fatalities from COVID-19 climb to five in county

A fifth Montague County resident has died from COVID-19 as the county’s total number of cases goes to 175 with eight confirmed as active.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, county health authority, confirmed the death listed on the Sept. 18 report. The patient was an 84-year-old male from Nocona.

Since the pandemic began the virus has been listed as the cause of death for two Bowie male residents, ages 68 and 76, a 72-year-old man from Sunset and a 91-year-old man from Nocona.

