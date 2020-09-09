Football Roundup

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

In what is always a big challenge, Gold-Burg hosted Saint Jo on Friday in a game that was over at halftime.

The Panthers scored less than a minute before the gun to make the margin just the right amount (45 points) to end the game due to mercy rule, winning 51-6.

The Bears came out of the game committed to trying to slow down Saint Jo’s vaunted rushing attack, but Saint Jo countered with two touchdown passes in the first quarter as it led 15-0.

Heading into the second quarter, the Panthers depth and physical play started to wear on Gold-Burg as Saint Jo seemed to score at will.

The Panthers were led by Cade Stephens, who completed four passes for 92 yards and tossed three touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass on defense. He connected with Payton Harris twice for 60 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Cook twice for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Cook also intercepted a pass on defense and returned it for a touchdown.

Logan Morman led the team with 140 yards rushing on 11 carries while scoring twice. Chance Bennett also scored a rushing touchdown as he picked up 12 yards on three carries.

The Bears’ offense struggled to do much all game though its defense did score the teams only points as Jack Henry scooped up a fumble to score. Jayon Grace recovered another fumble for Gold-Burg earlier in the game.

Saint Jo plays its first home game this week against Fort Worth THESA at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. The Bears travel to Chillicothe to play at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians first road game of the season at Paradise is one the team hopes to put behind them as soon as possible

The Wildcats won a one-sided game 57-6 in a game the Indians did not have much to be positive about.

Paradise dominated running the ball for more than 300 yards and led 43-0 at halftime. Nocona’s offense struggled all game to string drives along. Running back Trent Sappington scored on a 19-yard touchdown run on a sweep to the left side that saw him score untouched.

The Indians next host Ponder, a team that has a lot of size on the offensive line and will try to confuse the defense with the versatile triple option attack. Weaver thinks his team has a speed advantage and hopes to use that against the Lions on offense.

The Nocona High School Media program will stream the game for those who cannot make it to Jack Crain Stadium on Friday night on it’s YouTube channel “nhsdigitalmedia.”

The Indians kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

