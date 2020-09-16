Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won their home opener against Fort Worth Texas Home Educator’s Sports Association.

The Panthers won 64-36 against the Riders, but a not so good fourth quarter left a bad taste in Saint Jo’s mouth.

With the chance to end the game early in the fourth quarter due to 45 point mercy rule, a bad snap on an extra point led to the game continuing. THESA scored two touchdowns in the period to extend the game until the end.

Despite the win, Saint Jo is motivated to play much better in this week’s game against Campbell. Stevens is not worried his players will be able to stay focused despite it being homecoming week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears broke the 13-game winless streak with their win at Chillicothe on Friday.

The Bears came back from a 24-6 first quarter deficit to win 44-38 in overtime.

There were no midgame adjustments Coach Joe Helms employed to turn the game around. Gold-Burg just started playing better the next three quarters and executing the game plan.

Thankfully, there was just enough time to come back.

The Bears tied the score up with only 42 second left in the game to force overtime before winning in the extra period.

Helms has hopes his team can pick up win number two against Arlington Texas Leadership Academy.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Gold-Burg.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns travelled to Throckmorton and saw the Greyhounds win a one-sided game.

The Longhorns lost 54-7, with the game ending early in the third quarter.

Forestburg played with a lot of heart, but the bigger, stronger team from Throckmorton used its size well to push the Longhorns around.

Offensively, Forestburg did some good things, but negative plays and penalties killed drives.

Coach Trey Cumby expects his team to match up better against Bryson this Friday as the Cowboys play more spread out.

Forestburg plays at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at home.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians hosted Ponder on Friday and did not play well.

The Lions ran over the Indians 53-14.

Ponder’s rushing attack was just too much for Nocona on that night. The Lions led 34-0 at halftime.

The Indians played better in the second half, but it was too little too late after the big hole they were in after the first half.

Rick Weaver named Trent Sappington the player of the game. He led the team with 11 tackles, intercepted a pass and scored one of the team’s two touchdowns.

Nocona is still trying to figure out how to play mistake free football on offense to limit backbreaking turnovers.

The Indians travel to Chico to play at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Tickets to the game must be bought on the Chico Independent School District website before Friday.

