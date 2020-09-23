Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians picked up their first win at Chico on Friday.

The Indians won a one-sided game 36-18, with 22 points coming in the second quarter as they played with the lead for rest of the game.

The Dragons struck first scoring on a double pass play, but Nocona came back to score with Cesar Gutierrez on a short run as the teams were locked 6-6 heading into the second quarter.

The Indians would score on their next two drives with a short Trent Sappington run and a 28-yard run from Gutierrez. Michael Wetmore then intercepted a pass and took it back 45 yards for a touchdown as Nocona led 28-12 at halftime.

Besides the first drive of the second half, the Indians defense held strong against Chico. The final nail in the coffin came early in the fourth quarter as Brady McCasland found Sam Davis for a 27-yard touchdown.

The Indians next host private school Pantego Christian out of Arlington. The Panthers area a talented group with a couple of division I football recruits that will give Nocona all it can handle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept.25.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears made it two in a row as they stomped Arlington Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Friday night.

The Bears won 64-0 with the game over at halftime due to mercy rule.

Gold-Burg overpowered the Eagles in every way on both sides of the ball. TLCA playing in its first game of the season had trouble getting lined up which did them no favors against a Bears team growing in confidence.

Coach Joe Helms thought it was one of the first games Gold-Burg played up to its capability and did not just settle matching its opponent’s energy.

“It’s hard to be critical in a 64-0 win,” Helms said.

Gold-Burg hosts Vernon Northside at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns did not play their best against a tough Bryson team at home.

The Cowboys won 52-6 with the game called early in the third quarter due to mercy rule.

The schedule does not get any easier with county rival Saint Jo coming to the Longhorns’ field this week. The state-ranked Panthers have yet to be challenged this season as their power running game has run through every opponent so far.

Forestburg has lost the previous three matchups the last two seasons, including last year’s game which Cumby called the team’s worse performance of the season.

With pride on the line and a tough challenge ahead, the Longhorns will have no reason not to be up for this game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

