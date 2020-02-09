Give spicy snacks a sweet touch with grapes

(Family Features) When looking to guide your family toward healthier snacks, success can be as simple as rethinking the ingredients you choose to use, including your favorite produce, such as grapes.

Fresh California grapes, for example, make for an ideal snack because they are tasty, healthy, hydrating and refreshing, but grapes can also be used to make dishes that are satisfying and delicious like these Sweet and Spicy Nachos. Grapes of all colors – red, green and black – are a natural source of beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols. Plus, they are naturally fat-free, cholesterol-free and contain virtually no sodium.

Find more better-for-you snack ideas at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

https://youtube.com/watch?v=cAD-YsUaHyE%3Fmodestbranding%3D1%26rel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0

Sweet and Spicy Nachos

Recipe courtesy of the California Table Grape Commission

Servings: 2

Chipotle Barbecue Sauce:

1 tablespoon canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

3 ounces baked tortilla chips (about 28 chips)

1/2 jalapeno, seeded, stemmed and finely minced (optional)

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

4 ounces grilled chicken, diced (about 3/4 cup)

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup queso Cotija Mexican cheese, crumbled

1/2 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1 cup halved California grapes

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Heat oven to broil. In food processor or blender, puree chipotle pepper, barbecue sauce, lime juice and honey until smooth. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil and arrange tortilla chips in single layer. Sprinkle chips with jalapeno, if desired; onion; chicken; and Monterey Jack cheese. Drizzle with Chipotle Barbecue Sauce. Place tray in oven about 6 inches below element; broil 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from oven, sprinkle with Cotija Mexican cheese, avocado, grapes and cilantro.

SOURCE:

California Grapes