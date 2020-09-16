Ad

Grand Jury issues 24 indictments Monday

09/16/2020 NEWS 0

The Montague County Grand Jury returned 24 indictments on a variety of charges during its Monday session.
District Attorney Casey Polhemus reported the following cases involving 17 people.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

