June 28, 1927 – September 6, 2020

BOWIE – James Martin Carelock, 93, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 6, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Montague Cemetery in Montague with the Rev. Mike Henson officiating.

James was born June 28, 1927 in Douglas, GA to Claude L. and Ola (Baker) Carelock. James loved airplanes since he was a boy. As a young man he joined the United States Navy, then the Army Air Corps, followed by a 20-year service in the United States Air Force. All together he spent 30 years doing what he loved, flying airplanes. After retirement from the military, James worked for American Airlines training pilots for 10 years, until his retirement in 1996. James will be remembered as a very generous and a positive Christian man.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edith Gaskin, Kay Sorenson, Rachel McLain and Mildred Keen; brother, C.L. Carelock; niece, Susan Keen Hoffman; nephews, Wayne Gaskin, Carroll Floyd and Wendell Carelock and his sweetheart, Nell Carelock.

Jim is survived by his son, Wayne Carelock and wife Stephanie, Littleton, CO; step-sons, Jimmy Hickman and wife Liudmyla, Wichita Falls and Doug Hickman and wife Leah, Bowie, TX; grandchildren, Ben Carelock and wife Ashley, Cortez, CO, Katherine Meese and husband Mac, Birmingham, AL, Taylor Hickman, Denton, TX and Katelyn Hickman, San Antonio, TX; two great-grandchildren Miriam and Ethan Meese, Birmingham, AL; nephews Ted Carelock and wife Ann, Dallas, TX and Steve Keen and wife Betty, Colorado; niece Deborah Tobin and husband Albert, VA.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

