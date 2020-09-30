Lady Indians beat Bowie 3-0

Bowie and Nocona met on the volleyball court Friday night as the home Lady Indians sent their fans home happy.

Nocona won in straight sets as it sent the Lady Rabbits packing wondering what happened in a match the Lady Indians seemed to own from start to finish.

The first set started competitive, but it did not take long for Nocona to start pulling away. After being locked at 5-5, the Lady Indians went on a 12-3 run to pull ahead by almost double-digits thanks to aggressive serving and a solid net game. Bowie played better for the rest of the set, but could close the distance on the nine-point margin as Nocona closed out the set strong winning 25-16.

The second set looked like it was picking up where the first set left off as the Lady Indians led 7-3. The teams would trade 4-1 runs back and forth as the Lady Rabbits closed the distance, trailing only 13-12.

The score stayed close as the set neared its end with Nocona still leading 21-19. From there, the Lady Indians closed the set with aggression, winning four straight points to win the set 25-19.

Bowie would need to win three straight sets if it still hoped to win the match while Nocona was hoping to put away the Lady Rabbits before any hope could be gained.

The third set was the most competitive of the match. Neither team could pull ahead by more than a point or two for the majority of the set.

With the score tied at 15-15, it looked like the Lady Indians were getting hot at the right time again as they went on a 4-1 run to secure the biggest lead of the set. Bowie fired right back with solid play, going on its own 4-1 run and tying the score back up 20-20.

With the momentum coming into the homestretch in the potentially final 10 points, it looked like the Lady Rabbits might win a hard fought set three that could be the beginning of a big comeback.

Instead, Nocona fired back with another run of points near the sets end like it had done all match, winning five points in a row to win the set 25-20 and the match 3-0.

The second round of district officially starts for both teams next match. Bowie hosts district leader Holliday at 6 p.m. while Nocona host Jacksboro at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.

