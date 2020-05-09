Lady Rabbits lose at Bridgeport

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Bridgeport on Tuesday night to play the Sissies.

The Lady Rabbits did not have it as Bridgeport won in straight sets 3-0.

Bowie did not have the best start to the match, losing the first set 25-11. The second set was a bit more competitive, but the Sissies won by a comfortable margin 25-17 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Rabbits played their best in the third set as it came down to who executed in the final points. Unfortunately, Bridgeport was able to close the set strong 25-21 to win the match.

With district play starting this week, Bowie only has its home dual against Poolville and Ponder on Sept. 5 as the final games to get ready for it.

The Lady Rabbits open district at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Holliday.

Junior High

The Bowie Junior High volleyball teams opened its season with games against Archer City and Henrietta.

The Lady Cottontails first played Archer City on Aug. 24.

The combo team lost 2-0 with set scores of 25-20 and 25-16. The seventh grade A team won its match 2-0 with scores of 25-15 and 25-13. The eighth grade A team won its match as well with scores of 25-18 and 25-13.

Coaches Rhonda Parr and Jaimie Hickey thought the girls showed lots of hustle in these matches. They were proud how hard the players had worked in the short amount of time they have practiced so far.

Bowie next played Henrietta on Aug. 31 where most of the teams struggled. The seventh grade A team lost 2-0 with scores of 25-13 and 25-14. The seventh grade B team lost 2-0 with scores of 25-13 and 25-14.

The eighth grade A team lost 2-0 with set scores of 25-13 and 25-19. The eighth grade B team lost 2-0 with set scores of 25-10 and 25-21.

The Lady Cottontails next game will be against Jacksboro with games starting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Bowie High School.