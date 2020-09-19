Lady Rabbits lose their district opener

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had their district home opener ruined Tuesday night as they played Henrietta.

The Lady Cats took it to the Lady Rabbits, winning in straight sets 3-0. Despite moments of great competitiveness, there were way more moments where Bowie just did not seem to bring the type of energy it would need to beat a good Henrietta team.

The first set started off with great play from both sides as neither team could get the upper hand. The score was locked at 10-10 before the Lady Cats got the first real lead of the match 14-11.

The Lady Rabbits closed the lead to 16-14, but after that it was all Henrietta, winning nine of the next 11 points to close out the set to win 25-16 as Bowie struggled to consistently score.

