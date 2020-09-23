Lady Rabbits pick up first district win

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie Lady Rabbits came back from two sets down to win in Jacksboro in five sets on Saturday.

The Lady Rabbits picked up their first district win after starting district 0-2 including a disappointing performance against Henrietta earlier in the week.

The Lady Tigers won the first two sets in convincing fashion. The first set was all Jacksboro 25-16 as Bowie just could not cut the margin down at all. The Lady Rabbits played better in the second, but the Lady Tigers were in control as they won 25-20.

In the previous match earlier in the week, Bowie did not answer the call in the third set down 2-0. This time the Lady Rabbits had a response.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.