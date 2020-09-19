Leadership Montague County graduates 2020 class 09/19/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0 The 2020 class of Leadership Montague County graduated in Monday ceremonies this week. State Rep. Drew Springer made the presentations: Graduates include: Robbie Weaver, Debbie Herriage, Bonnie Kinder, Melody Gillespie, Andrea Nobile, Margaret Woodyard, LaRee Agee, and Cody Jones (not pictured).Leadership Montague County started in 2012 with the purpose of promoting and hosting interactive learning programs that bring citizens from Montague County, Texas together to develop leadership qualities. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
