Montague Independent School District Student Council for the 2020-21 school year: Marley Cable, eighth grade president; Katlyn Hudson, eighth grade vice president (not pictured); Maloree Woodyard, eighth grade secretary; Aubree Kleinhans, seventh grade president; Bayler Smith, seventh grade vice president; Lexi Romine, seventh grade secretary; Chloe Broussard, sixth grade president; Raylea Bowles, sixth grade vice president; and Brayden Croxton, sixth grade secretary.