The Nocona City Council will meet twice this week.

The regular session will be at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled.

The 2020-21 budget is offered as follows: General operation, $2,402,832; golf course, $180,125; utility, $1,290,061 and Nocona Economic Development Corporation (Type A and B) $275,000.

Read the full story on this week’s agenda in the weekend Bowie News.