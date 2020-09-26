Nocona cross country teams run well

The Nocona cross country teams ran at a wet and messy Alvord meet on Wednesday where both teams saw continued improvement.

The Lady Indians team took home another overall first place finish while the Indians team finished a solid third place.

The Nocona girl’s team was led by Allie Brown, who won her first high school race with a time of 13:06.

“Allie Brown stepped up big time, winning the race by a large margin (40 seconds),” Coach Kyle Spitzer said.

The Lady Indians top five runners all finished in the top 20 including Raylee Sparkman finishing third, Kylie Rose finishing fifth, Jayce Rose finishing 12th and Madilyn Ferguson finishing 20th.

Spitzer was proud of how his team ran overall despite not the best conditions.

Besides Brown’s performance, Jayce Rose’s jump to the fourth finisher along with a new personal best has him excited as the team is headed in the right direction.

The Nocona boy’s team saw Hank Ulbig finish in eighth place with a time of 19:29.

The next four runners all finished one after the other in the standings with Alex Stephens, Frank Espinoza, Adam Meekins and Noe Estrada placing 13-16.

Coach Colby Schniederjan was pleased with how his teams ran overall, but knows there is more work ahead of this team if the Indians want to be shooting on all cylinders at the district meet at the end of October and make it back to the regional meet.

“My two, three and four runners had their most complete race of the season and we as a whole did a good job of pacing with two good teams (Paradise and Alvord) who ended up beating us,” Schniederjan said.

The Nocona cross country teams are next scheduled to run at Brock on Sept. 30.

