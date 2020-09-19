Opening week of early vote surpasses 600 for state Senate race

Voters have one more week to cast their ballot early for the special Texas Senate race. Through 9 a.m. Friday a total of 596 people had cast ballots to fill the Texas Senate District 30 seat. Election day is Sept. 29.

Early vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 25 at four locations: Bowie Bible Baptist Church, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Montague County Courthouse Annex Community Room.

Votes may be cast at any of the four locations.

Candidates include Republicans Chris Carter, Metroplex area businessman, Andy Hopper, a Decatur software engineer and rancher, Shelley Luther, Dallas area business owner, District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer, Chris Watts, former mayor of Denton.

Jacob Minter is the sole Democratic candidate