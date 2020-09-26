Prairie Valley beats Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Prairie Valley on Tuesday in an important district matchup.

Despite the Lady Bears home court advantage, the Lady Bulldogs won 3-1 in a match that means almost more than district standings due to the two teams sharing a county.

The first set was all Prairie Valley as the Lady Bulldogs got out to an 8-2 start. Gold-Burg had spurts of scoring, but never could make up that margin and cut the score close. The Lady Bulldogs won 25-12.

The second set saw the Lady Bears have a more competitive start trailing 6-4, but Prairie Valley’s lead continued to grow little by little 9-6 and 12-8.

From there the Lady Bulldog’s serving did a number on Gold-Burg’s serve-receive game. Prairie Valley pulled away even more as it won the second set 25-11.

The third set looked destined to be the last as the Lady Bulldogs started it off strong and led 7-3.

Gold-Burg celebrates a successful block.



The Lady Bears turned things around as they came back to tie the score at 10-10. Their powerful serves gave Prairie Valley some trouble and more of the long rallies started to go Gold-Burg’s way.

The Lady Bears took the control of the lead 14-11 and did not relinquish it. Prairie Valley cut the lead to 21-19, but Gold-Burg got on a hot streak at the right time to close out the set, winning 25-21.

Unfortunately for the Lady Bears, the Lady Bulldogs came back strong in the fourth set.

Prairie Valley jumped out to an 8-2 lead early in the set. This time, there would be no Gold-Burg comeback to make it close

The Lady Bulldogs were in control and never let the Lady Bears back into the set as they won 25-16 to win the match.

These two teams soon meet again on Oct. 3. Before that, Prairie Valley hosts Archer City at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. Gold-Burg hosts Harrold at 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

